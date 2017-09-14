FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK confirms Murdoch's Sky bid will be examined over broadcasting standards
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月14日 / 上午9点19分 / 1 个月前

UK confirms Murdoch's Sky bid will be examined over broadcasting standards

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Rupert Murdoch’s planned $15 billion takeover of European broadcaster Sky will be referred to regulators over concerns about broadcasting standards, Britain’s Culture and Media Secretary Karen Bradley said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Bradley said she was minded to refer Twenty-First Century Fox’s planned purchase of the 69 percent of Sky it does not already own to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to look into corporate governance.

“Yesterday I received letters on behalf of both parties to the merger, confirming that while they disagree with my ‘minded to’ decision they would not be making substantive representations in relation to it,” Bradley told parliament.

“As a result, I can confirm that my ‘minded to’ decision is now final and I will now refer the merger to the CMA for a phase 2 investigation on media plurality and genuine commitment to broadcasting standards grounds.” (Reporting by Michael Holden and Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below