FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fox CEO James Murdoch expects Sky deal to be approved next year
频道
专题
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
深度分析
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
中国财经
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月25日 / 下午2点41分 / 更新于 11 小时前

Fox CEO James Murdoch expects Sky deal to be approved next year

1 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - James Murdoch, chief executive of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, said on Wednesday he expects its bid to acquire Sky PLC to be approved by British regulators in the first half of 2018 despite fallout from a sexual harassment settlement involving former Fox News commentator Bill O‘Reilly.

Reports recently surfaced that O‘Reilly reached a $32 million settlement with a woman before Fox News renewed his contract earlier this year. O‘Reilly was fired in April.

Murdoch spoke of Twenty-First Century Fox’s $15 billion bid to acquire the remaining 61 percent it does not own of Sky PLC while appearing at the Paley International Council Summit in New York. (Reporting by Dang Sheila; Editing by Paul Simao)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below