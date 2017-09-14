FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Backing Sky deal would show UK open after Brexit-James Murdoch
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月14日 / 中午11点45分 / 1 个月前

Backing Sky deal would show UK open after Brexit-James Murdoch

1 分钟阅读

CAMBRIDGE, England, Sept 14 (Reuters) - A decision by the British government to approve Rupert Murdoch’s bid for European pay-TV broadcaster Sky would show the country was open to inward investment as it approaches Brexit, his son James said on Thursday.

Twenty-First Century Fox’s $15 billion bid for Sky was earlier on Thursday referred to the country’s competition watchdog for a 24-week investigation to examine the impact it would have on broadcasting standards and media plurality.

James Murdoch, speaking at the RTS Conference in Cambridge, said a green light for the deal would show the world that Britain remained open for inward investment as it prepares to leave the European Union.

He also said the regulator should ignore the politics and noise around the deal, saying grievances sparked by Rupert Murdoch’s British newspapers over the decades should not play a role in takeover deals.

“Remove the noise and get to the facts,” he said (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Kate Holton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below