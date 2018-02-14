FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 14, 2018 / 2:34 PM / a day ago

Sky investor Polygon says Fox offer undervalues broadcaster

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Polygon Global Partners, which is an investor in Sky, said the outcome of the English Premier League soccer rights auction supported its view that the takeover by Twenty-First Century Fox undervalues the British company.

“From the time of Fox’s offer, we recognized that Sky was worth far more than offered,” Nicolas Dautigny, a senior portfolio manager at Polygon, said in a statement to Reuters. “Yesterday’s news reinforces our view.”

Following the auction of domestic Premier League rights for 2019-22, Sky said it would be spending 16 percent less per game than under its present three-year deal.

Shares in Sky rose 3.5 percent to a two-year high of 10.98 pounds earlier on Wednesday, exceeding the 10.75 pounds per share that Fox agreed to pay for the group in December 2016.

Reporting by Ben Martin; Editing by Keith Weir

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below