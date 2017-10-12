FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sky makes good start to the year, Q1 revenue up 5 pct
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月12日 / 早上6点21分 / 7 天前

Sky makes good start to the year, Q1 revenue up 5 pct

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Sky, the European pay TV group that Rupert Murdoch is trying to buy, said it made a strong start to its new year, with like-for-like revenue up 5 percent and 160,000 new customers, up 51 percent from the same period a year ago.

The company reported like-for-like first-quarter revenue of 3.3 billion pounds ($4.4 billion) and core earnings of 582 million pounds, up 11 percent.

Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox bid to control the whole of the broadcaster was referred last month by the British government for a lengthy review to assess Murdoch’s commitment to British broadcasting standards and his influence in the media.

$1 = 0.7543 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Jason Neely

