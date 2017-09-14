FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fox-Sky referral 'important for public confidence' - UK Culture Secretary
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月14日 / 下午2点46分

Fox-Sky referral 'important for public confidence' - UK Culture Secretary

CAMBRIDGE, London, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s Culture Secretary Karen Bradley said she had referred Rupert Murdoch’s bid for Sky to regulators on the grounds of broadcasting standards because the public had to have full confidence in the process.

“I think that the threshold for reference that I have to take is lower than the threshold maybe for the fit and proper test that (regulator) Ofcom do,” she said at the RTS Cambridge Convention on Thursday.

”I think it is important that there is confidence in whatever decision is taken. It is important for public confidence that the full review takes place by the CMA.

“I want them to look at the concerns that have been raised, you will see when we publish all the information on this exactly why the referral has been made.” (Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Kate Holton)

