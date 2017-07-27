FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天前
Cost cuts help pay-TV group Sky to absorb hike in soccer rights
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 早上6点20分 / 9 天前

Cost cuts help pay-TV group Sky to absorb hike in soccer rights

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - European pay-TV group Sky reported a 6 percent fall in full-year adjusted operating profit on Thursday after the group, set to be bought by Rupert Murdoch, cut costs to counter the sharp rise in soccer rights.

The British-based company said operating profit was down 97 million pounds ($127.4 million) to 1.5 billion pounds, after it had to absorb 629 million pounds of Premier League costs. The result was broadly in line with expectations.

The British government is reviewing whether Murdoch's 21st Century Fox should be allowed to buy Sky, and has said it is likely to refer the $15 billion deal to the competition watchdog for a full investigation. ($1 = 0.7614 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below