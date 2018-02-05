FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 9:27 PM / 更新于 18 hours ago

Apple supplier Skyworks' revenue rises 15 pct

1 分钟阅读

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Apple supplier Skyworks Solutions Inc reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Monday, helped by strong demand for its wireless chips and technology that powers Internet of Things.

However, net income fell to $70.4 million, or 38 cents per share, for the first quarter ended Dec. 29 from $257.8 million, or $1.38 per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter included a provision for income taxes of $315.2 million.

Revenue rose to $1.05 billion from $914.3 million. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

