FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
Messaging startup Slack said to draw interest from Amazon - Bloomberg
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月15日 / 凌晨5点31分 / 2 个月前

Messaging startup Slack said to draw interest from Amazon - Bloomberg

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 15 (Reuters) - Slack Technologies Inc, a corporate messaging and collaboration software startup, has received inquiries about a potential takeover from technology companies including Amazon.com Inc, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

A deal could value the company at at least $9 billion, Bloomberg reported citing people with knowledge of the matter. bloom.bg/2s3CqrD

Slack is a platform where employees can send messages, collaborate, organize and share files. The technology also integrates with a wide variety of business software - such as Salesforce.com Inc and Microsoft Corp's Skype - so employees can do all their work within Slack.

San Francisco-based Slack has raised more than $500 million from venture capitalists and was valued at $3.8 billion at its last private financing round a year ago.

Both, Amazon and Slack were not immediately available to comment outside of regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below