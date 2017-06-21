FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenian banks show lower Jan-April profit, lending up
2017年6月21日

Slovenian banks show lower Jan-April profit, lending up

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

LJUBLJANA, June 21 (Reuters) - January-April net profit at Slovenian banks fell 11.4 percent year on year to 151.7 million euros, the Bank of Slovenia said on Wednesday.

Loans in April where repayment has been delayed by 90 days or more fell to 3.26 billion euros or 7.9 percent of the total, down from 8 percent in March.

Balance sheet assets fell to 37.3 billion euros in April, down 0.7 percent from March but up 1.4 percent than a year earlier.

"Lending to the non-banking sector continues to rise and was up by 3.5 percent (year on year) in April with loans to non-financial companies up by 2.5 percent," the bank said.

Loans to non-financial companies started rising in February after generally falling in recent years following a bank overhaul in 2013 which enabled Slovenia to narrowly avoid an international bailout.

Some of the biggest banks are still state-owned and the government controls about 45 percent of the sector.

The rest are owned by foreign banks and investors, including U.S. investment firm Apollo Global Management, France's bank Societe Generale, Italy's Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, Austria's Sparkasse and Addiko Bank and Russia's Sberbank.

Reporting By Marja Novak

