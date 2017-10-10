FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Elliott Management builds stake in Smith & Nephew - Bloomberg
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
中国日本
2017年10月10日

Elliott Management builds stake in Smith & Nephew - Bloomberg

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has built a stake in artificial hip and knee maker Smith & Nephew Plc , Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

It is unclear how much stake the activist investor owns or what it plans to push for at the company, according to the Bloomberg report. (bloom.bg/2g0hHOw)

“We do not comment on rumour or speculation and we do not comment on the identity of our investors other than those publicly disclosed,” Smith & Nephew said in an emailed statement.

Elliott declined to comment.

London-based Smith & Nephew said on Monday its CEO Olivier Bohuon would retire by the end of next year and that the board is currently scouting for a successor.

Smith & Nephew’s U.S.-listed shares rose as much as 11.87 percent on Tuesday to a record high of $40.43.

The company, which competes against larger U.S. rivals in the orthopedic replacement market, is battling to bring new technology on-stream to help it win business, with robotics as a key area of innovation. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

