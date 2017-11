Nov 16 (Reuters) - Folgers coffee maker J.M. Smucker Co’s profit rose 10 percent in the second quarter, as it reined in costs and benefited from higher prices for products such as Jif peanut butter.

Smucker said on Thursday its net income rose to $194.6 million or $1.71 per share in the second quarter ended Oct. 31, from $177.3 million or $1.52 per share, a year earlier.

Its net sales rose slightly to $1.92 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)