J M Smucker Co expected to post earnings of $2.13 a share - summary

Feb 14 (Reuters) -

* J M Smucker Co is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results.

* The Orrville, Ohio-based company is expected to report a 0.7 percent increase in revenue to $1.892 billion from $1.88 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate of 12 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.

* The analyst mean estimate for J M Smucker Co is for earnings of $2.13 per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported earnings of $2.00 per share.

* The current average analyst rating on the shares is “hold” and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 “strong buy” or “buy,” 10 “hold” and 3 “sell” or “strong sell.”

* The Starmine predicted earnings surprise, the difference between Wall Street’s mean estimate and Starmine’s estimate of its highest rated analysts, is positive for Smucker at 0.61 percent; predicted revenue surprise is positive at 0.08 percent.

* The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months.

* J M Smucker Co belongs to the S&P 500. This summary was generated February 14 at 13:30 GMT.