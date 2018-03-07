FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#中国两会
#贸易战
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
March 7, 2018 / 8:48 AM / a day ago

Smurfit Kappa reaffirms rejection of International Paper approach

1 分钟阅读

DUBLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - Smurfit Kappa’s board reaffirmed its rejection of a takeover offer from International Paper Co after its U.S. rival revealed late on Tuesday that the bid was worth 8 billion euros ($10 billion).

International Paper offered 22 euros in cash and 0.3028 new International Paper share for each Smurfit share. Shares in the Irish company, which surged more than 18 percent on Tuesday after it flagged the approach, rose a further 4 percent to 35.2 euros by 0840 GMT.

“Smurfit Kappa notes the announcement released by International Paper Company setting out the price of the unsolicited and highly opportunistic proposal... Shareholders are strongly advised to take no action,” Smurfit Kappa said in a statement. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Louise Heavens)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below