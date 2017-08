July 25 (Reuters) - Snap Inc said its general counsel Chris Handman stepped down to spend more time with his family.

Handman, who played a key role in taking the owner of Snapchat public, was with the company since May 2014. Earlier he was a partner at law firm Hogan Lovells for 14 years. (Reporting by Mekhla Raina; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)