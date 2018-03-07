FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 7:58 PM / 更新于 21 hours ago

Snap to lay off about 100 engineers - CNBC

1 分钟阅读

March 7 (Reuters) - Snapchat parent Snap Inc is laying off nearly 10 percent of its engineering team, or about 100 people, CNBC reported on Wednesday.

The layoffs would be Snap's largest yet and the first to affect its engineers, CNBC said. cnb.cx/2IcLOiC

Snap declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Business news website Cheddar, which earlier reported the layoffs on Wednesday, said the cuts would be announced internally within a week. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

