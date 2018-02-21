Snapchat promises update after users balk at redesign

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Snap Inc’s Snapchat on Tuesday responded to a Change.org petition that asked for a reversal of the messaging app’s latest redesign.

Snapchat in its response promised rolling out a new update in the coming weeks, which will 'make it easier to find the Stories', allowing for a more customized experience for users. (bit.ly/2FjMWjo)

It was not immediately clear whether this means a roll back to the previous version of the app.

The petition, which was titled ‘Remove the new Snapchat Update’ and signed by over 1.2 million users so far, said the new update to the app had made many features more difficult to use.

“This petition aims to help convince Snap Inc to change the app back to the basics, before the new 2018 update,” according to the petition. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)