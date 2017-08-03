FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNC-Lavalin posts higher quarterly profit
2017年8月3日 / 中午12点00分 / 2 天前

SNC-Lavalin posts higher quarterly profit

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc posted a higher quarterly profit on Thursday, as it benefited from lower expenses and income taxes.

Net income attributable to SNC's shareholders was C$136.4 million ($108.3 million), or 91 Canadian cents a share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with C$88.5 million, or 59 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

However, revenue fell to C$1.93 billion from C$2.10 billion, due to lower sales in its engineering and construction business.

$1 = 1.2592 Canadian dollars Reporting By Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Martina D'Couto

