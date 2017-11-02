FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNC-Lavalin's profit more than doubles on WS Atkins deal
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
深度分析
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
中国财经
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 中午11点55分 / 更新于 1 天前

SNC-Lavalin's profit more than doubles on WS Atkins deal

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canadian construction and engineering company SNC-Lavalin Group Inc’s quarterly profit more than doubled on Thursday, driven by its acquisition of WS Atkins .

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$103.6 million ($80.64 million), or 59 Canadian cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from C$43.3 million, or 29 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$2.63 billion from C$2.17 billion, with WS Atkins contributing C$805.3 million. ($1 = 1.2847 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below