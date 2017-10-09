FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chemical tanker firm Stolt-Nielsen says not in talks about Tankers transaction
2017年10月9日 / 下午2点41分 / 9 天前

Chemical tanker firm Stolt-Nielsen says not in talks about Tankers transaction

1 分钟阅读

OSLO, Oct 9 (Reuters) -

** The chief executive officer of Chemical tanker firm Stolt-Nielsen, Niels Stolt-Nielsen, said on Monday there are no current talks regarding a transaction about its subsidiary Stolt Tankers.

** Says: “Now we are ready to do another deal. If that is out there. Another deal meaning acquiring a competitor or merger.”

** Says also ready to do an IPO. “We have positioned ourself to pursue an opportunity quickly.”

** Says has not taken a decision to do an IPO, “but we can”.

** Says it’s an option we are considering.

** Says not in a position where we have to start selling. (Reporting By Henrik Stolen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

