Campbell Soup in advanced talks to buy snacks maker Snyder's-Lance - CNBC
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
December 15, 2017 / 10:02 PM / 更新于 20 hours ago

Campbell Soup in advanced talks to buy snacks maker Snyder's-Lance - CNBC

2 分钟阅读

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co is in advanced talks to acquire snacks maker Snyder‘s-Lance Inc, a deal which could be announced as early as next week, CNBC reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the situation.

The deal could value the Pretzels and Cape Cod chips maker at about $50 per share, CNBC reported. (cnb.cx/2olQBIK)

At $50, a deal would value Snyder’s at about $4.87 billion.

The offer represents a 27 percent premium to Snyder’s close on Wednesday, a day before CNBC first reported that the company had hired an investment bank to weigh a potential sale following an approach from Campbell.

Snyder’s shares, which hit a record-high of $47.56 in regular trading, were up 4.8 percent at $49.02 in aftermarket trade on Friday.

Snyder’s was not available for comment outside of its business hours on Friday. Campbell said the company does not comment on rumor or speculation.

Campbell’s push into snacks comes as the company struggles with declining soup sales in the United States and competition from private label brands.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

