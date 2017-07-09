FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Man Utd bound Lukaku says joining 'biggest club in the world'
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月9日 / 上午11点01分 / 1 个月内

Soccer-Man Utd bound Lukaku says joining 'biggest club in the world'

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 9 (Reuters) - Romelu Lukaku said he was delighted to be moving to "the biggest club in the world" after Manchester United agreed a fee to sign the Belgium international striker from Everton.

British media reported that the fee for the 24-year-old would be around 75 million pounds ($96.68 million), making him the club's second most expensive signing after last year's world record deal for French midfielder Paul Pogba.

"Who would say no to the biggest club in the world?", Lukaku told ESPN.

"When (Manchester United) came calling, I didn't have to think twice. So I'm really delighted to hopefully be part of their history.

"Best stadium in England. The best fans. This is the perfect opportunity. I always said I wanted to play for a team that's challenging for every trophy that there is."

Lukaku scored 25 Premier League goals last season, attracting interest from United and his former club Chelsea.

United are hoping to confirm the deal before they depart for a pre-season tour to the United States on Sunday.

$1 = 0.7758 pounds Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

