Former Julius Baer banker pleads guilty in U.S. FIFA corruption probe
2017年6月15日 / 下午2点16分 / 2 个月前

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - A former banker at Swiss private banking group Julius Baer pleaded guilty on Thursday to a U.S. money laundering conspiracy charge in connection with a wide-ranging corruption probe into the world soccer governing body FIFA.

Jorge Arzuaga, 56, of Argentina, entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen in the Brooklyn federal court. Prosecutors accused him of helping funnel kickbacks and bribe payments to a soccer official in the Americas.

Arzuaga is one of more than 40 people and entities charged in the U.S. probe, in which prosecutors say soccer officials took more than $200 million in bribes and kickbacks in exchange for marketing and broadcast rights. (Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

