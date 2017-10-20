FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin says "old friend" Blatter welcome to attend World Cup in Russia
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
2017年10月20日 / 上午9点58分 / 4 天前

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and ex-UEFA head Michel Platini will both be welcome to attend the 2018 soccer World Cup in Russia as “old friends” of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Blatter, who had been president of the global soccer body FIFA since 1998, was suspended in 2015 by the association’s ethics committee. Platini resigned in 2016 as head of governing body UEFA after losing an appeal against a ban for ethics violations. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)

