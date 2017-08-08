FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Real Madrid see off United to win European Super Cup
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月8日

Soccer-Real Madrid see off United to win European Super Cup

Richard Martin

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Real Madrid beat Manchester United 2-1 to lift the European Super Cup for the fourth time on Tuesday as they became the first team to retain the trophy since AC Milan in 1990.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro struck the opening goal with a left-foot strike midway through the first half while Spain international Isco consolidated Real's advantage with a slick piece of skill and finish in the 52nd minute.

United's 75 million pounds ($97.40 million) striker Romelu Lukaku got his first competitive goal for his new club to reduce the deficit in the 62nd with a simple finish on the rebound after earlier wasting a similar opportunity.

That sparked a brief period of pressure from Jose Mourinho's side and they could have drawn level when Marcus Rashford burst through but he was denied by a save from Keylor Navas, ensuring Real won their fifth international trophy under Zinedine Zidane.

$1 = 0.7700 pounds Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris

