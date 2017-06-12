FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Digital lender SoFi applies for new bank charter
2017年6月12日

UPDATE 1-Digital lender SoFi applies for new bank charter

路透新闻部

(Adds details)

June 12 (Reuters) - Social Finance Inc, the online lender known as SoFi, said on Monday it applied for a new bank charter with the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

The company has applied for an industrial loan bank charter in Utah under the name SoFi Bank and listed a Salt Lake City location as its address.

Online news portal TechCrunch first reported the news of SoFi's application. tcrn.ch/2te7IJJ

SoFi Bank will operate as an online-only institution, with no branches or deposit-taking ATMs, the TechCrunch report said.

The bank will offer customers FDIC-insured NOW account and a credit card product, the report said.

SoFi, which started out as a company that refinances student loans, launched a digital wealth management platform in May.

San Francisco-based SoFi raised $500 million in a Series F financing round led by Silver Lake Partners earlier this year. The company's investors include Japanese telecommunications and internet company SoftBank Group Corp. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

