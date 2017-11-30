FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Softbank offers to buy more Flipkart shares at reduced $9 bln-$10 bln valuation - Mint
频道
专题
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
比特币
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
深度分析
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
国际财经
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月30日 / 凌晨1点53分 / 1 天前

REFILE-Softbank offers to buy more Flipkart shares at reduced $9 bln-$10 bln valuation - Mint

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects to add source in headline)

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s Softbank Group Corp offered to buy an undisclosed number of shares in Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart at a reduced valuation in the range of $9 billion to $10 billion, the Mint daily reported on Thursday.

Softbank offered to buy Flipkart shares from investors and former and existing employees for $85 to $89 per share, the paper reported, citing sources. bit.ly/2j2D9Ec

Flipkart could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular business hours. Softbank declined to comment.

Investment bank Goldman Sachs is managing the share sale, the Mint reported.

The Bengaluru-based company reported an $11.6 billion valuation in April, after a funding round from Tencent Holdings Ltd and others.

Reuters reported in August that SoftBank’s Vision Fund would invest nearly $2.5 billion in Flipkart through primary and secondary share purchases. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below