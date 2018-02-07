FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
February 7, 2018 / 8:15 PM / in 15 hours

Swiss Re in ‍discussions with Softbank on potential minority stake

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Swiss Re is in preliminary discussions with Japan’s SoftBank Group on a potential minority investment in the Swiss reinsurer, the Zurich-based group said on Wednesday.

“Swiss Re informs that it is engaged in preliminary discussions with SoftBank Group Corp. regarding a potential minority investment in Swiss Re,” the world’s second largest reinsurer said in a statement.

“Discussions are at a very early stage. There is no certainty that any transaction will be agreed, nor as to the terms, timing, or form of any transaction.” (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Toby Chopra)

