FRANKFURT, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Germany’s Software AG on Thursday said it would take a hit in the mid-single digit million euros range for 2017 due to U.S. federal tax reforms.

In 2018 and in future years, however, the group’s earnings per share are expected to improve by 5-10 percent, it added. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Adrian Croft)