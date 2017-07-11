FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
25 天前
Sony Music, Spotify strike licensing deal -Billboard
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月11日 / 晚上9点15分 / 25 天前

Sony Music, Spotify strike licensing deal -Billboard

July 11 (Reuters) - Sony Music Entertainment has reached a licensing agreement with streaming music service Spotify, Billboard reported, citing sources.

The terms of the deal were not clear, Billboard reported. (bit.ly/2u593qB)

The deal with Sony would be the second major label deal for Spotify, which is looking at a possible floatation this year.

The company signed a multiyear license agreement with Universal Music Group in April.

The music streaming service remains in licensing talks with Warner Music Group, Billboard reported.

Spotify declined to comment. Sony Music and Warner Music Group were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Ishita Palli in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

