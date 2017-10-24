FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sony Pictures taps Hulu CEO to chair TV studio
2017年10月24日

Sony Pictures taps Hulu CEO to chair TV studio



Oct 24 (Reuters) - Sony Pictures Entertainment has named Mike Hopkins, the CEO of Hulu, as its new chairman of Sony Pictures Television, the company announced Tuesday.

Hopkins, since 2013, has headed Hulu, the streaming service owned by Comcast Corp, Walt Disney Co, Time Warner Inc and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.

Randy Freer, who has been president and COO of Fox Networks Group, will replace Hopkins at Hulu effective Oct. 30, Hulu said in a separate statement.

Freer is currently on the board of directors of Hulu. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by David Gregorio)

