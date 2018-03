Feb 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food And Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Sorrento Therapeutics Inc’s ZTlido, a stick-on patch to treat nerve pain due to shingles.

Sorrento, which acquired Ztlido when it bought a majority stake in privately-owned SCILEX Pharmaceuticals Inc in November 2016, said it plans to launch the drug later this year.

The FDA had previously rejected the treatment in 2016.