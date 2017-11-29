FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Southern Copper workers in Peru on strike for ninth day
频道
专题
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
比特币
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
深度分析
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
国际财经
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月29日 / 晚上7点28分 / 2 天前

Southern Copper workers in Peru on strike for ninth day

2 分钟阅读

LIMA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Workers at Southern Copper Corp in Peru said they completed a ninth day of an indefinite strike on Wednesday, following a failed negotiation attempt with the company.

The walkout, which involved 3,000 members of two out of the five Southern Copper unions in Peru, has been declared illegal by the labor ministry.

Southern Copper, owned by Grupo Mexico SAB de CV , operates the Toquepala and Cuajone mines in Peru, as well as the Ilo refinery, and produced 900,000 tonnes of copper last year. Peru is the world’s No. 2 copper producer.

“There was a meeting with company representatives, but we did not reach an agreement because they do not offer a solution to our demands,” union leader Fidel Roman said in an interview.

Workers are seeking a better share of miners’ profits, and say Southern Copper has not adhered to benefits agreed to after a prior strike, including the replacement of dismissed workers.

“The strike continues, and we expect a new meeting in Lima with representatives of the company and the labor ministry to achieve a solution,” Roman said.

Southern Copper did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company said last week the strike had not affected operations at its mines. There are three smaller unions that did not participate in the strike.

Southern Copper’s shares listed in New York were down 2.1 percent in midafternoon trading on Wednesday. (Reporting by Teresa Cedpedes; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below