UPDATE 1-SouthGobi Resources says CEO arrested in China
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元"人逢喜事精神爽"
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元"人逢喜事精神爽"
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
2017年11月17日 / 下午2点35分 / 更新于 15 小时前

UPDATE 1-SouthGobi Resources says CEO arrested in China

1 分钟阅读

(Adds background on CEO)

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd said on Friday its chief executive was arrested on Oct. 11 and detained at the Rizhao City Detention Center in China as a suspect in a fraudulent loan case.

SouthGobi’s board has formed a special committee to investigate the charges against Aminbuhe.

Earlier this week, the company said Aminbuhe was on leave and appointed Bing Wang as interim CEO.

Aminbuhe joined SouthGobi as non-executive director in August 2015 and became the CEO a month later.

Before joining SouthGobi, Aminbuhe was a director at National United Resources Holding Ltd.

Vancouver-based SouthGobi, whose primary market is China, operates its flagship coal mine in Mongolia. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Maju Samuel)

