1 个月前
S.Korea buys 4,000 T of aluminium for Sept
2017年6月30日 / 早上8点43分 / 1 个月前

S.Korea buys 4,000 T of aluminium for Sept

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

    SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - South Korea bought 4,000 tonnes
of aluminium for September 20 arrival via tenders that closed on
Friday, state-run Public Procurement Service (PPS) said on its
website  www.g2b.go.kr.
 
    
    Details of the purchase are as follows:
    TONNES(M/T)  ORIGIN      SUPPLIER/PREMIUM(PER TONNE)
         2,000   Australia   Glencore Int'l AG/$108.85
         2,000   Australia   Glencore Int'l AG/$102.25
    
    * Note: The above premiums were made over London Metal
Exchange (LME) prices. 
    

 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

