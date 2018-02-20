FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 11:32 PM / 更新于 an hour ago

S.Korea c.bank chief says ready for rapid Fed rate hikes

1 分钟阅读

SEOUL, Feb 21 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank chief said on Wednesday the Bank of Korea is prepared to respond to any negative impact from faster-than-expected policy tightening in the U.S.

“If (the Fed moves) faster than expected, it will immediately impact international financial markets and also domestic markets as well, so we’re prepared to respond to such a scenario,” Governor Lee Ju-yeol told reporters in Zurich after signing a bilateral currency swap with Switzerland.

Lee said the Bank of Korea expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise policy rates three times this year.

One of the headwinds for South Korea’s economy this year is U.S. protectionist moves against South Korean exporters, Lee added. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

