FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 天前
UPDATE 1-S.Korea's GS Caltex shuts heavy oil upgrading unit after fire
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月10日 / 凌晨5点29分 / 4 天前

UPDATE 1-S.Korea's GS Caltex shuts heavy oil upgrading unit after fire

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details of the unit's capacity and background)

SEOUL, Aug 10 (Reuters) - GS Caltex, South Korea's second-largest oil refinery, said it has shut a heavy oil upgrading unit after a fire mishap on Thursday.

The blaze, which is now under control, broke out in the heavy oil upgrading unit or Vacuum Residue Hydrocracker (VRHCR), at GS Caltex's Yeosu refinery, located in southwest of Seoul.

GS Caltex has a combined 274,000 barrels-per-day of heavy oil upgrading capacity to convert fuel oil into more expensive and cleaner fuel such as gasoline and diesel.

The fire hit the refiner's 66,000-bpd hydrocracker, the spokesman said.

No casualties have been reported, the spokesman said, adding that the cause and damage to the unit were still being assessed.

He said it was too early to tell if there would be any impact on the refinery's operations.

A week ago, GS Caltex shut its No.2 Aromatics plant after a fire occurred at an electrical substation in the refinery.

GS Caltex, equally owned by GS Energy Corp, a unit of GS Holdings and U.S. oil major Chevron Corp, runs a 790,000-bpd refinery in Yeosu. (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Joseph Radford and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below