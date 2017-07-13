S.Korea buys 150 T of nickel for September arrival

SEOUL, July 13 (Reuters) - South Korea bought 150 tonnes of nickel for September arrival via a tender that closed on Wednesday, state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). Details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES(M/T) ORIGIN SUPPLIER/PREMIUM(PER TONNE) 150 Norway Glencore Int'l AG/ $500 *Note: The above premiums were made over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices and the nickel products should arrive by September 22 at the port of Busan. (Reporting By Jane Chung)