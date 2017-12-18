FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea's GS Caltex buys rare Canadian crude grade for Feb
频道
专题
韩国虚拟货币交易所Youbit遭黑客攻击损失严重 将申请破产
比特币
韩国虚拟货币交易所Youbit遭黑客攻击损失严重 将申请破产
美国国安新战略文件称俄罗斯干涉他国内政 将中俄列为竞争对手
时事要闻
美国国安新战略文件称俄罗斯干涉他国内政 将中俄列为竞争对手
恒生料2018年香港经济增速放缓至2.8% 就业及股市效应减退
财经视点
恒生料2018年香港经济增速放缓至2.8% 就业及股市效应减退
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 18, 2017 / 7:16 AM / a day ago

South Korea's GS Caltex buys rare Canadian crude grade for Feb

1 分钟阅读

SEOUL/SINGAPORE, Dec 18 (Reuters) -

* South Korean refiner GS Caltex Corp has bought a rare cargo of Cold Lake crude, the company’s first purchase in more than two decades of this Canadian oil grade, a company spokesman said on Monday

* The second largest refiner in South Korea bought 300,000 barrels of the heavy sour crude for delivery in the second half of February, he said

* GS Caltex is a joint venture between GS Holdings and Chevron Corp

Reporting by Jane Chung in SEOUL and Florence Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Tom Hogue

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below