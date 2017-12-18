FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-South Korea's GS Caltex buys rare Canadian crude cargo for Feb
频道
专题
韩国虚拟货币交易所Youbit遭黑客攻击损失严重 将申请破产
比特币
韩国虚拟货币交易所Youbit遭黑客攻击损失严重 将申请破产
美国国安新战略文件称俄罗斯干涉他国内政 将中俄列为竞争对手
时事要闻
美国国安新战略文件称俄罗斯干涉他国内政 将中俄列为竞争对手
恒生料2018年香港经济增速放缓至2.8% 就业及股市效应减退
财经视点
恒生料2018年香港经济增速放缓至2.8% 就业及股市效应减退
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 18, 2017 / 8:31 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-South Korea's GS Caltex buys rare Canadian crude cargo for Feb

2 分钟阅读

* 300,000 bbl Cold Lake crude to arrive in 2nd half of Feb

* GS Caltex trying out heavy crude from Canada -source (Adds comment, shipment details)

By Jane Chung and Florence Tan

SEOUL/SINGAPORE, Dec 18 (Reuters) - South Korean refiner GS Caltex Corp has bought a rare cargo of Cold Lake crude, the company’s first purchase in more than two decades of this Canadian oil grade, a company spokesman said on Monday.

The second-largest refiner in South Korea bought 300,000 barrels of the heavy sour crude for delivery in the second half of February, he said.

The refiner is trying out a small volume of the oil, which has a quality similar to that of Iraq’s Basra Heavy crude, a person familiar with the matter said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorised speak to media.

About 300,000 barrels of Cold Lake were loaded onto Panamax Selecao on Dec. 13 at Vancouver for delivery to an unspecified destination, trade flows data on Thomson Reuters Eikon showed.

One trading source said the arbitrage window might have briefly opened when the discount between U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude and Brent futures CL-LCO1=R stretched as wide as $7 a barrel last week on a disruption in Forties crude supply.

Heavy crude produced in Canada is trading close to its deepest discount in four years as pipeline constraints pushed western Canadian crude inventories to record highs.

GS Caltex operates a 790,000 barrels per day refinery in Yeosu. The refiner is equally owned by GS Energy Corp, a unit of GS Holdings, and U.S. oil major Chevron Corp .

Another South Korean refiner Hyundai Oilbank Corp has also expressed interest in purchasing Canadian crude.

Reporting by Jane Chung in SEOUL and Florence Tan in SINGAPORE; Additional reporting by Nia Williams in CALGARY; Editing by Tom Hogue and Kenneth Maxwell

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below