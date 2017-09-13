FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Southwest CEO sees $40 mln to $60 mln impact from Harvey
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月13日

Southwest CEO sees $40 mln to $60 mln impact from Harvey

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Chief Executive Officer Gary Kelly on Wednesday said the financial impact from Hurricane Harvey is likely to run the carrier between $40 million to $60 million.

A second deadly storm, Hurricane Irma, is likely to have a similar impact, Kelly said at a Washington conference. Major U.S. airlines have been forced to cancel thousands of flights because of recent hurricanes. (Reporting by Alana Wise; Writing by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)

