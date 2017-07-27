UPDATE 2-Tepid Southwest Airlines quarterly forecast sends shares tumbling

(Recasts on share drop, adds details, analyst quote)

By Alana Wise

July 27 (Reuters) - A lackluster forecast for the third quarter sent shares of Southwest Airlines Co tumbling as much as 9.5 percent in early trading on Thursday, even as the company reported solid results for the second quarter through June 30.

Shares of the Dallas-based airline slumped at the open to a 9-month low as investors reacted to its "uninspiring" outlook for the third quarter.

"Southwest’s uninspiring (unit revenue) guide and anticipated decline in consensus forecasts offers little, if anything, in terms of potentially arresting the sector's current correction," JPMorgan analyst Jamie Baker wrote in a research note.

In early trading, Southwest shares recouped some losses to trade down 3.8 percent at $57.22. Its performance dragged on the shares of other companies in the industry.

Unit revenue, which compares sales to flight capacity, increased 1.5 percent in the second quarter, amid some pressure from the implementation of a new reservation system.

Southwest expects the negative impact from the transition to the new reservation system to continue into the third quarter, with unit revenue growing just 1 percent on the year.

Despite the carrier's profit falling by 9 percent following wage hikes for its pilots and flight attendants, Southwest reported second-quarter results that beat analyst expectations.

The No. 4 U.S. airline by passenger traffic said net income in the period fell 9 percent to $746 million, or $1.23 per share, following the implementation late last year of amended collective bargaining agreements with its flight crew.

One-time costs related to new technology, including a new reservation system in May, also weighed on expenses.

Excluding special items, the company earned $1.24 per share, beating analysts' consensus forecast of $1.20 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Dallas-based airline also reported stronger-than-expected operating revenue in the quarter, which grew 6.7 year-over-year to a quarterly record of $5.7 billion.

Southwest credited robust demand and higher fares, which were up 1.5 percent from a year earlier, for its solid financial performance.