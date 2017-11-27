FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Rocket maker SpaceX raises another $100 million
2017年11月27日

REFILE-Rocket maker SpaceX raises another $100 million

1 分钟阅读

(Fixes typo in headline)

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Elon Musk-led SpaceX has raised $100 million by selling shares, in an extension to a financing round earlier this year that raised up to $350 million, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

SpaceX’s funding round in July had valued the rocket maker at about $21 billion, according to news reports.

In May, Space Exploration Technologies Corp launched its first satellite for the U.S. military with its Falcon 9 rocket, breaking a 10-year monopoly held by a partnership of Lockheed Martin and Boeing.

The Hawthorne, California-based company also has also outlined plans for a trip to Mars in 2022, to be followed by a manned mission to the red planet by 2024.

Besides SpaceX, Musk also leads electric car maker Tesla Inc . (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

