FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spanish court annuls 1.4 bln euro compensation for Castor gas storage site
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国税改
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
时事要闻
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
中国财经
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 22, 2017 / 2:23 PM / 4 days ago

Spanish court annuls 1.4 bln euro compensation for Castor gas storage site

1 分钟阅读

MADRID, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Spain’s constitutional court has annulled 1.4 billion euros ($1.66 billion) of compensation granted to the owners of the Castor underwater gas storage facility, an affiliate of Spanish builder ACS.

Meant to store almost a third of Spain’s daily gas consumption, Castor stopped gas injections after more than 200 minor earthquakes were detected in 2013.

The joint-venture which built the plant, which included ACS and Canada’s Dundee Energy, was paid 1.35 billion euros in 2014 in compensation for not being able to operate the site.

The government said in May that it would not reopen the facility. ($1 = 0.8438 euros) (Reporting by Jose Rodriguez; Writing by Angus Berwick)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below