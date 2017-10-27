FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spanish sovereign, bank CDS prices rise after Catalonia independence call
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月27日 / 下午3点10分 / 更新于 21 小时内

Spanish sovereign, bank CDS prices rise after Catalonia independence call

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to Spanish sovereign and bank debt rose on Friday after the Catalonian parliament declared independence, sparking worries of a prolonged political crisis.

The upper house of Spain’s parliament on Friday authorised the government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to rule Catalonia directly from Madrid, minutes after the region declared independence from Spain.

Spanish sovereign five-year credit default swaps (CDS) rose 2 basis points (bps) from Thursday’s close to 70 bps, according to data from IHS Markit, following the announcement from the Catalonian parliament.

Lenders Banco de Sabadell and CaixaBank, which have much of their operations in Catalonia, saw their five-year CDS rise 2 and 4 bps after the announcement, to 83 bps and 78 bps respectively. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below