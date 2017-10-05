FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Caixabank considers moving base outside Catalonia - source
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月5日 / 下午2点31分 / 13 天前

Caixabank considers moving base outside Catalonia - source

1 分钟阅读

MADRID, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Spain’s third-biggest lender Caixabank is considering moving its legal base from Catalonia to another Spanish location as a result of the ongoing political crisis in the region, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

According to the bank’s statutes, Caixabank would need to hold a shareholders’ meeting to take such a decision. However, the bank is also studying solutions such as a temporary transfer which could be easier to decide and implement.

A spokesman for the bank said: “There is no decision taken. If and when there is one then it will be communicated to the market.” (Reporting by Carlos Ruano, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Adrian Croft)

