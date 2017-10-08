FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Colonial calls board meeting for Monday to discuss moving head office from Catalonia-source
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月8日

Spain's Colonial calls board meeting for Monday to discuss moving head office from Catalonia-source

1 分钟阅读

MADRID, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Spanish real estate firm Inmobiliaria Colonial has called a board meeting for Monday to discuss moving its head office out of Catalonia, a source close to the firm said on Sunday.

Barcelona-based Colonial joins a number of other firms that have decided, or are considering, moving their head offices from Catalonia to other Spanish cities after the northeastern region held a referendum on independence from Spain last weekend that was declared illegal by Spanish authorities.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Alison Williams

