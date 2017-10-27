FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Catalan declaration of independence hits stock markets, bonds, euro
2017年10月27日 / 下午2点05分 / 更新于 1 天前

Catalan declaration of independence hits stock markets, bonds, euro

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Spanish shares accelerated losses, Spain’s 10-year government bond yields hit a day high and the euro dipped against the dollar on Friday after Catalonia’s regional parliament declared independence.

Spain’s IBEX fell as much 2.1 percent to a four-day low and euro zone banking shares as much as 1.8 percent.

The gap between Spanish and German 10-year bond yield also widened to 120 basis points, the most in four days.

Markets stabilised somewhat after Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy tweeted that the rule of law would “restore legality” in Catalonia and called for calm. (Writing by Julien Ponthus; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

