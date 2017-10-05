FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish lender Sabadell to transfer legal base to Alicante - spokeswoman
2017年10月5日 / 下午5点47分 / 13 天前

Spanish lender Sabadell to transfer legal base to Alicante - spokeswoman

1 分钟阅读

MADRID, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Spanish lender Sabadell decided on Thursday to transfer its legal base from Catalonia to Alicante, a bank spokeswoman said.

The decision by Banco Sabadell, Spain’s fifth biggest lender, comes as businesses in the wealthy northeastern region are growing increasingly worried about political upheaval there as the Catalan parliament considers whether to press ahead with a plan to unilaterally declare independence from Spain. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, writing by Adrian Croft; Editing by Julien Toyer)

