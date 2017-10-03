FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SEAT says one of three production lines halted due to blocked roads in Catalonia
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月3日 / 下午5点36分 / 15 天前

SEAT says one of three production lines halted due to blocked roads in Catalonia

1 分钟阅读

MADRID, Oct 3 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen’s Spanish unit SEAT halted production on one of three production lines from midday (1000 GMT) on Tuesday due to disrupted parts supply after roads were closed during a day of industrial action in Catalonia, a spokesman said.

The SEAT car maker is based in Martorell, around 40 kilometres (25 miles) outside of Barcelona.

Dozens of roads were blocked by pickets on Tuesday in a day of industrial action and demonstrations called by unions and pro-independence groups in protest at heavy-handed police action to stop Sunday’s banned referendum on Catalan independence from Spain.

Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Adrian Croft

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below